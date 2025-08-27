Jaguars Should Address QB Depth With This Waiver Wire Target
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their final 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. This certainly won't be the team they finish the year with, though. It probably won't even be the one they'll bring into Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
As part of the final deliberations across the league, there have already been several signings. There are bound to be more once the required players clear the waiver wire's 24-hour waiting period. Since they were the fifth-worst team in the NFL last season, Jacksonville gets fifth priority for any claims they might want to make.
Following the Jaguars' cuts, a few glaring holes emerged along the depth chart. One of the most concerning is at backup quarterback. Nick Mullens has plenty of experience in the league, but he didn't exactly inspire confidence during his preseason stint for the team. Jacksonville waived undrafted rookie free agent Seth Henigan, but he's expected to join the practice squad if he goes unclaimed.
Jacksonville Jaguars should target Tommy DeVito for backup quarterback
One of the biggest heartbreakers of the NFL's 2025 "cut day" was the New York Giants waiving Tommy DeVito. The Jacksonville Jaguars have 24 hours from the 4 PM Eastern deadline on Tuesday, August 26 to stake their claim for the third-year quarterback. It'd be wise for them to do so.
In his first two seasons, DeVito has appeared in 12 games for the Giants, including eight starts. So far, he's totaled 1,358 yards passing on 65 percent completion with eight touchdowns to three interceptions. Considering the inconsistency of the offense that surrounded him in New York, those are pretty encouraging numbers.
He also vastly outperformed the Jaguars' Nick Mullens in this past preseason. Jacksonville's current QB2 went 25-of-35 passing for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his two exhibitions. DeVito threw for 323 yards, scoring four touchdowns to just one interception while completing nearly 79 percent of his attempts.
Of the four teams ahead of Jacksonville in the waiver order, none are immediate threats to pick up the former Giant. New York just cut him, with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart in place. The Cleveland Browns just traded Kenny Pickett away to whittle their QB rotation down to three guys.
The Tennessee Titans could be interested in DeVito over their current backup, Brandon Allen, but they also cut Trevor Siemian. The New England Patriots might be set with Joshua Dobbs as Drake Maye's understudy. If Jacksonville is interested in replacing Nick Mullens as its QB2, Tommy DeVito is a name to watch.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and any new roster moves, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Let us know your thoughts on Nick Mullens and Tommy DeVito by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.