Jaguars' Tony Boselli Evaluates Trevor Lawrence's Training Camp So Far
There is no player more important to the success of the Jacksonville Jaguars than starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence; naturally, this puts plenty of focus on Lawrence when it comes to Jaguars training camp.
With Lawrence learning his third new offense in five years under first-year head coach Liam Coen, the onus is on the former No. 1 pick to quickly adapt to the Jaguars' new regime.
After the year Lawrence had in 2024 -- which ended with shoulder surgery -- it is all the more important for Lawrence to hit the ground running under Coen.
Tony Boselli Weighs In
Speaking from training camp with Action News Jax and Brent Martineau, Jaguars executive vice presidet of football operations Tony Boselli gave his evaluation of Lawrence's performance in training camp up to this pint.
"I think that you know, obviously rehabbing off season surgery, and he did everything he possibly could immediately to get his body back to where it needed to be," Boselli said.
"But I think above the neck, which has been great, because I think a lot has been made. And Trevor's talked about it, some of the offense players are talking about. I've talked about Liam's talked about it, of how we're going to probably call two plays a lot of times. It's a complex offense with a lot of movement and shifting, and that's a lot on Trevor's plate."
A lot on Lawrence's plate indeed; but not so much that the Jaguars are not confident in how their franchise quarterback has responded.
"The work he's done -- you don't prepare, and you don't operate at a high level, by just doing the minimum kind of what you're required. And it's watching Trevor operate and setting the tone and doing the extras, it's been great and and now we just got to go put it on the field," Boselli said.
"Because ultimately, what you're trying to do ... we're installing, we're practicing how we want to play on Sunday. And so we got to go put it on the grass here, and then ultimately, does that translate to what we want to do on Sunday? So we're early in that process, but Trevor's doing everything we have asked.
