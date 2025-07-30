2025 Preparation Includes a Similar NFC Opponent to Jaguars
As the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for the 2025 NFL regular season, they are honing their roster in hopes of a rebound season and a return to the list of favorites in the division and the AFC as a whole. To accomplish that, every week counts in a schedule of formidable foes, and the Jags will be on their toes as early as Week 1 as Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and company welcome the Carolina Panthers to EverBank Stadium.
In ESPN's "Ranking 2025 NFL Rosters: Best Projected Starting Lineups, The Panthers came in at No. 30, but they have a much more interesting lineup than most give them credit for. What are Liam Coen and the Jags going to go up against in a team that mirrors their situation as a third-place team with an arrow pointing skyward?
ESPN on Carolina Panthers' Biggest Strength: Wide Receiver
"There's some projection here, but receiver should be this team's strength. Carolina boosted the position on draft day by selecting Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick. He'll join 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette and gem 2024 UDFA find Jalen Coker on the perimeter, with reliable Adam Thielen (eighth in the NFL with 665 receptions since 2017) back for more at age 35. -- Mike Clay"
ESPN on Carolina Panthers' Biggest Weakness: Safety
"Xavier Woods, who led the defense in snaps last season, is gone and will be replaced by free agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. That could be an upgrade, but the rest of the team's safety situation is uncertain, with Nick Scott, Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom competing for snaps. Neither Scott nor Richardson impressed with limited snaps last season, and the Panthers allowed 6.94 yards per dropback -- second worst in the league."-- Mike Clay
Texas A&M Rookie Nick Scourton is the X-Factor as the best bet to provide Panthers pressure
"Rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton. If Scourton doesn't immediately threaten the quarterback, the Panthers will be in trouble in terms of outside pass rush. D.J. Wonnum, DJ Johnson, and Pat Jones II are the other options, and none appears likely to cause much disruption. That opens a key role for second-rounder Scourton." -- Seth Walder
Wide Receiver Jalen Coker is the non-starter to know for Carolina
"The UDFA didn't make the Panthers' roster until late September, but he finished the season ranked 19th among qualifying wide receivers in the ESPN Receiver Tracking Metrics and had an 83-yard touchdown against the Cowboys in December. He's no longer a starter, but he'll still play a role in the Panthers' offense and could blossom if someone ahead of him gets hurt." -- Aaron Schatz
The Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars share a .500 mark since they came in as expansion brothers in 1995. They, like the Jaguars, have a former OC from Tampa as their head coach in Dave Canales and Liam Coen, respectively. Both teams are candidates to go third to first in a bad division. It will just go down to the program that has embraced more of the scheme in Week 1.
