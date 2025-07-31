Jaguars’ Jarrian Jones Continues Ascent
Training camp is a sign that football season is around the corner and it gives young players a chance to continue evolving and grow into their prime form. The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of players like this on the roster that could have great second seasons.
One player in particular has taken the opportunity presented to him, where he could be an important player on the Jaguars' defense in 2025. As one of the few standouts from a lowly 2024 campaign, this defender is ready to take the next step.
Jarrian Jones shows growth, taking advantage of an opportunity
Drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, cornerback Jarrian Jones was one of Jacksonville's best defenders overall on a defense that was among the worst in the NFL. If a rookie is standing out over key veterans, that presents an issue for a multitude of reasons, but Jones is a player whose play could continue to improve and be impactful.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has seen Jones' progression as a player, calling him a 'great competitor' who works to play with quality technique while coming in to be a great worker during his first full offseason in the NFL.
"He really works hard to play with technique. I think he did a great job in the spring, and then he really worked," Campanile said. "He's one of the guys who really worked hard in the summer, was with a lot of the guys on the team, working technique, studying, so he came back to camp really ready to go."
Campanile said Jones is beginning to form the muscle memory for the techniques they're playing, showing up in drills and team sessions.
"I see a lot of the drill work he's doing every day is showing up now. The muscle memory is starting to set in, and he's really playing with good technique," Campanile said. "It is starting to show up in all the one-on-one work and team periods.”
For Campanile, his relationship with Jones has been strong. He loves coaching the former Florida State Seminole and the rest of the players he has on his unit overall.
"They're easy guys to coach, and they're giving us everything we're talking about. They're running to the ball," Campanile said. "They're attacking the ball, so I think those things always should be celebrated and I think that says a lot about the type of kid he is and the way that he plays.
"He's going to give you everything he's got until the end of the play, so I think that was awesome that he was rewarded on that.”
With Buster Brown out for the remainder of training camp, this presents a grand spot for Jones to continue building reps as the No. 2 outside cornerback opposite of Tyson Campbell. Another impressive season could signal a player on the come-up as a key, yet underrated figure on the Jaguars roster.
