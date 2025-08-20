WATCH: Highlights From Jaguars Training Camp Day 18
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars held day 18 of training camp on Wednesday, and we were there for it all to capture each amazing moment.
To view the highlights, watch below.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke after Sunday's game. Below is a partial transcript.
Opening comments
Coen: “You want to win the game, obviously, but I thought that the team responded. They responded in the right way for the majority of the game, in terms of coming out, starting fast. Defensively, I thought they played really well throughout until obviously, the end when we put them in a tough spot there. I was pleased with the way that we ran the football early on with the guys that we expect, obviously, to be contributing at a high level for us consistently. And I thought Trevor [Lawrence], minus, obviously, the fumble, was pretty sharp.”
Q: On if he saw improvement from the offense in this game?
Coen: “Yes, you definitely felt a better sense of urgency of the alignment assignment, getting lined up, the shifts in motions were clean. I was pleased with the operation, especially coming from what we were trying to emphasize last week. I was pleased with that. I definitely felt like we played well enough to win. But, in this game, and especially in pre season, you see some crazy stuff and like to be able to finish the game the right way.”
Q: On his evaluation of the run game specifically?
Coen: “I was pleased with the way that we're coming off the ball up front, I know it wasn't their starting defense playing, but we did move the ball the way you would expect them to against anybody's second unit, but Tank [Bigsby] and [Travis] Etienne [Jr.] both had some really nice moments. So did [Bhayshul Tuten] and LeQuint [Allen Jr.]. I thought all four of those guys actually had some really nice moments.”
Q: On where Trevor is in terms of thinking through the offense?
Coen: “This game was another step in the right direction for Trevor. You saw him clicking through progressions again and getting to his third and fourth reads a few times. I thought we protected him really well up front, which allows a quarterback to do those things. Also, when you run the ball effectively, it also takes some pressure off the quarterback. So, I was pleased with his outing tonight. Obviously, the one fumble is a tough one, because you just got to eat that. It's a great learning moment for him, especially in the red area, where you already have points. When you have two turnovers in the red zone, when you already have points, those are tough ones when you end up tying a game.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Day 18 highlights!
Please let us know your thoughts on the Dau 18 highlights when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE