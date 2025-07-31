Jaguar Report

The Good, Not So Good From Jaguars Camp Day 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars put in a lot of work for Day 7, but what were the highlights?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks during a press conference after practice during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks during a press conference after practice during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up seven days of training camp thus far, and we are that much closer to seeing the final product.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars on Day 7 in terms of the highs and the lows? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good.

The Good

Trevor Lawrence's Deep Ball

trevor lawrenc
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes to Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36) after an NFL training camp seventh session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence was nearly perfect on deep passes on Thursday. Outside of one missed pass downfield to Brenton Strange, Lawrence was deadly accurate on deep passes and found big gains on connections with Dyami Brown, Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr.

Dyami Brown

dyami brow
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) looks to catch a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown has stacked up his two best practices as a Jaguar in back-to-back practices, and Thursday was his best day by far. He got behind the defense multiple times on deep routes and caught every pass that came his way in team drills. He was incredibly explosive on the day as a whole.

Jarrian Jones

jarrian jone
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the risers of the offseason has been second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones, who looks like he is deserving of a starting role in some form or fashion. Jones had tight coverage against Brian Thomas Jr. on several reps and broke up one pass intended for the star Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Not-So-Good

TE Injuries

hunter lon
Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars signed Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt this offseason to remake the tight end room behind Brenton Strange, but injuries have hit the room. Mundt was injured early in camp and has yet to return, while Long went down with an ankle injury on Tuesday and did not practice on Thursday. Undrafted rookie Patrick Herbert seemingly got the most reps in their place.

Still No Armstead

arik armstea
Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead (91) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Through seven days, the Jaguars have still not seen starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead take snaps in any team drills. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier in camp they are taking a veteran approach with Armstead, but it is curious that he has been so limited to this point.

Rookie Out For Extended Time

caleb ransa
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) hauls in a pass during a drill during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Ransaw was not seeing many reps with the first- or second-team defense in the early days of camp, and now he has hit a speed bump. The Jaguars said on Thursday he is week-to-week with a lower body injury.

