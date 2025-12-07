Jaguars' Travis Etienne Defines New Standard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has played quite a few big games in his career, but Week 14 vs. the Indianapolis Colts feels as big as any of them.

For the Jaguars and Etienne, the Colts game presents the Jaguars' first real playoff-like game since the 2022 season, when they went on a late run and made the playoffs after starting 3-7. This time around, the Jaguars are 8-4 and the Colts game will play a big role into determining whether the Jaguars can win their second AFC South title in four years.

"Yeah, I feel like this is the standard. I feel it has been the standard since we made the playoffs the first time, you know, so you are grateful that we are back in this position, but we cannot take it for granted, and still got to just keep playing one game at a time," Etienne said from the locker room this week.

That, of course, does not mean Etienne and the Jaguars are going to make the game any bigger than it is. For the Jaguars, the stakes are clear, but they know there is plenty to play for this season no matter the results.

"I mean it is real big, but as a competitor, you never want to, like increase the magnitude of the gam You know you want to treat it like the next one, and understand that we still have a long way to go, and one game doesn't define our season, but this is a very important game," Etienne said.

"We have to approach it as so, but so you try to find that balance as a competitor, but we know what's at stake, so as long as we go out there ready to play, and put our best foot forward, you live with whatever happens."

While there is set to be a heavy dose of rain, the Jaguars are expecting a lively crowd in Duval as they play in one of the biggest regular-season home games in franchise history.

"It gives you a lot of juice, man, just being able to feed off the crowd, the energy, you know, just whenever you make a play and the crowd is going wild," Etienne said.

"As a player on that field, it just gives you adrenaline. You just keep going, keep going, and you don't get tired out there. You just kind of get into a flow state feels like and, man, just exited to sight to see what's gonna look like on Sunday."

