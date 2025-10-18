Jaguars Seek Offensive Consistency on London Voyage
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their worst offensive game under Head Coach Liam Coen in their Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Down two starters in center Robert Hainsey and tight end Brenton Strange, they were dominated in the trenches all afternoon, making it impossible to generate any consistent yardage through the air or on the ground.
It seems that the Jaguars will have Hainsey back for their upcoming international bout with the Los Angeles Rams, which should help the offensive line bounce back from their abysmal showing against the ‘Hawks. It shouldn’t be too difficult to improve upon 33 pressures allowed and 3.3 yards per carry, but the Rams’ defensive front line won’t be much of an easier matchup.
Ultimately, the Jaguars’ offense has to play better than it did last week at every level. LA has a solid defense led by the pass rush, but its secondary is highly questionable. Jacksonville wasn’t able to take advantage of the Seahawks’ weakness in the same area; can they capitalize in London?
Jaguars offense has to show up in London
1. Trevor Lawrence over/under 221.5 passing yards
This is a masterful line from the oddsmakers at FanDuel. Trevor Lawrence has gone over 221 passing yards in half of his games this season. He had exactly 221 against the Kansas City Chiefs and had 222 in Week 3’s win over the Houston Texans.
Clearly, this is right at his level this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be hoping he can reach another tier after the first third of the campaign. His team may need him to dial it up to keep up with Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams’ attack, even with Puka Nacua out.
2. Brian Thomas Jr. over/under 66.5 receiving yards
Brian Thomas Jr. is only averaging a smidge over 55 receiving yards per game this season. However, that’s due to his horrid start to the year. He’s found a much better rhythm recently.
He’s totaled 170 yards in his last two games. He could be a total mismatch for the Rams’ secondary if he can keep his hot hand going. However, the Jaguars will have to keep Trevor Lawrence upright so he can get BTJ the rock.
3. Travis Etienne Jr. over/under 58.5 rushing yards
One big reason that Lawrence has been under more pressure recently is that the Jaguars haven’t been able to run the ball nearly as well as they did to begin the season. That could also be tied to Robert Hainsey and Brenton Strange’s absences, but regardless, Travis Etienne Jr. has to regain the production he had in the early year.
In his last two games, ETN has only gained 76 yards on 24 carries for the Jaguars, for an abysmal average of 3.2 yards per attempt. The Rams’ defense allows the sixth-lowest yards per carry. Etienne Jr. will have to overcome a tough matchup to get back on track.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with all of the Jaguars' player props for each game in 2025.
Please let us know your thoughts on these Jaguars' props against the Rams when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.