Jaguars Must Find Rhythm on Offense vs. 49ers
Rhythm and momentum are cherished in sports. You can always sense or feel it occurring when teams find success consistently, whether it is play-to-play or game-to-game. The Jacksonville Jaguars have momentum, but it is stalling in one area ahead of Sunday's West Coast trip to Santa Clara: the offense.
This is a key unit that has struggled with consistency, including the passing game, where drops and miscommunication have been a major issue to begin the season. Penalties have also played a role, leaking in from a sloppy preseason display. For offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, finding a rhythm with this group is key against the San Francisco 49ers.
Udinski: It starts with plan, and mastering it
"A lot of that's on us as coaches putting together a plan first and foremost that gets guys touches, gets easy completions, gets guys in space for run after the catch," said Udinski when addressing the offensive production concerns and drops suffered in recent weeks. It has been a key issue for the team as they head into San Francisco looking for a 3-1 start.
Key players such as Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and others have been unable to secure the ball, causing stalled drives and momentum. Udinski alludes to and makes sure to hold himself and other coaches responsible for the mistakes made, a different tone from the last regime in Jacksonville.
What Udinski hopes for is to see the consistency from his playmakers, and that it sustains late in games and through the end.
"Getting those things from the beginning of the game all the way throughout the third quarter, into the end of the game, creates that progression for guys to settle in and then have success as the game goes on," Udinski said.
Jacksonville has shown flashes of this potential to be a consistent pass-catching offensive attack to pair with a strong run game. The 49ers will present challenges on both sides of the ball, but with Nick Bosa missing action for the remainder of the year, it's the opportunity that the Jaguars must take advantage of to secure the ball cleanly at the catch point.
"It starts with the plan, and then it's the guys mastering the plan and going out and executing it, really is the key to be able to get that thing to progress," Udinski said.
