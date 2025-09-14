Jaguars vs. Bengals: Week 2 Game Balls
Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from the 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Offense: Travis Etienne
It is tough to give an offensive game ball this week because so many different Jaguars made mistakes. This one ultimately came down to the team's two explosive running backs: Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten, who combined for 163 yars and two touchdowns during the explosive day. And while the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Dyami Brown, and especially Brian Thomas Jr. all had back-breaking moments, the running backs did not.
Ultimately, this one goes to Etienne for his day on the ground and as a receiver. His 30-yard rush was one of the best plays of the day, and he once again proved he is a genuine weapon out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. Etienne has been a true playmaker for the Jaguars.
Defense: Travon Walker
Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker had one of the best games of his career as a pass-rusher, recording a sack and three quarterback hits in the first half alone and nearly recording a forced fumble on Joe Burrow on the first drive of the game. Walker has been a steady player for the Jaguars for a while now, and on Sunday he continued to make plays. Walker recorded the 25th sack of his career in his 51st NFL game. Only Yannick Ngakoue reached the milestone in fewer games in franchise history (40).
Foyesade Oluokun and Arik Armstead also had impressive outings that deserved consideration here. Armstead is playing much better now that he at his natural position at defensive tackle, while Oluokun recorded a sack and a tackle for loss in yet another productive outing to kick off his 2025 season.
Special Teams: Cam Little
It was a mostly ho-hum day for the Jaguars' special teams unit, but Cam Little was once again perfect on both field goals and extra point attempts. The kickoffs were better this week, too, but still need some work.
