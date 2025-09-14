Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Week 2 Game Balls

Who earns player of the game honors after the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?

John Shipley

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) leaps over the line for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) leaps over the line for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from the 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Offense: Travis Etienne

nf
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) reacts after running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It is tough to give an offensive game ball this week because so many different Jaguars made mistakes. This one ultimately came down to the team's two explosive running backs: Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten, who combined for 163 yars and two touchdowns during the explosive day. And while the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Dyami Brown, and especially Brian Thomas Jr. all had back-breaking moments, the running backs did not.

Ultimately, this one goes to Etienne for his day on the ground and as a receiver. His 30-yard rush was one of the best plays of the day, and he once again proved he is a genuine weapon out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. Etienne has been a true playmaker for the Jaguars.

Defense: Travon Walker

nf
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) blocks a pass by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker had one of the best games of his career as a pass-rusher, recording a sack and three quarterback hits in the first half alone and nearly recording a forced fumble on Joe Burrow on the first drive of the game. Walker has been a steady player for the Jaguars for a while now, and on Sunday he continued to make plays. Walker recorded the 25th sack of his career in his 51st NFL game. Only Yannick Ngakoue reached the milestone in fewer games in franchise history (40).

Foyesade Oluokun and Arik Armstead also had impressive outings that deserved consideration here. Armstead is playing much better now that he at his natural position at defensive tackle, while Oluokun recorded a sack and a tackle for loss in yet another productive outing to kick off his 2025 season.

Special Teams: Cam Little

nf
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) looks on after a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was a mostly ho-hum day for the Jaguars' special teams unit, but Cam Little was once again perfect on both field goals and extra point attempts. The kickoffs were better this week, too, but still need some work.

To get our updates for the Jaguars and the Week 2 game balls now, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!

Talk to us about the Jaguars and the Week 2 game balls now by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.