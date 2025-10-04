Duval's X-Factors: Three Key Jaguars Players to Watch vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars play in one of their biggest regular-season games in recent memory when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. The game will feature an upstart Jaguars team looking to take down the king of the AFC in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid of the Chiefs.
When looking at Monday's game, these three players will serve as the ones the keep a keen eye on against Kansas City on both sides of the ball. Here are those players, and while they will serve a high purpose on Monday night.
Anton Harrison, right tackle
If there is a strength on the Jaguars' offensive line, it is right tackle Anton Harrison, who is tied for the second fewest pressures allowed with four, according to Pro Football Focus. This was a critical third season for the former first-round selection out of Oklahoma and has passed every test he has had so far this season.
Now, he will face a mixture of Chiefs pass rusher George Karlaftis and defensive lineman Chris Jones. These are two of the best players on Kansas City's defense and can make significant, game-changing impacts on their respective sides of the ball. If Harrison holds his own against these two, Trevor Lawrence should have time in the pocket.
Travis Etienne, running back
Want some stats? Etienne is leading the NFL with 6.1 yards per carry and is second with 394 yards. Fun fact: No running back in Jaguars history, not even Fred Taylor or Maurice Jones-Drew, has led the league in yards per carry. Keeping this at his current pace, Etienne is on a whopping pace of over 1,600 yards and eight touchdowns- quite the season in a contract year.
The former first-round selection will need to be relied on this Monday night against the Chiefs, who have the 11th most rushing yards allowed per game this season.
Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback
Hunter is due for his breakout performance on either side of the ball. He is too talented and gifted of a player not to have a productive day on both ends, and will need to be relied on by Lawrence Monday against the Chiefs. The flashes he displayed at wide receiver give you optimism for this to continue.
Kansas City bestows the eventh best defense in passing yards per game this season, but has yet to face the explosive playmakers that the Jaguars possess. Look for Hunter to be targeted often in the passing game. Jacksonville will need his playmaking ability on the perimeter on both sides.
