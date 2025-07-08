One Question for Jaguars' Top Players Entering Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars are an NFL franchise that has been under the spotlight for numerous reasons this offseason, with expectations mounting even before the start of the regular season in two months.
The hiring of head coach Liam Coen and James Gladstone, along with the trade-up to the No. 2 overall draft selection for Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, began to increase the expectations of the Jaguars roster and what they can become. This leads to questions for not just middle-of-the-pack players, but the team's best of the best.
From the outside looking in, I have one burning question for Jacksonville's three best players, based on my latest top-10 ranking of the roster. These are questions that, for some, may seem minor but for one specific player, this season will be key in their growth at their respective position.
Can Josh Hines-Allen rebound in 2025?
Hines-Allen is the team's best player but last season was underwhelming compared to expectations before the 2024 season. Despite a respectable eight sacks, this was not the same player who had broken the franchise record for the key statistic the season before with 17.5. Hines-Allen recently admitted that he had played overweight at 285 pounds but is now back down to his normal playing weight.
The former 2019 first-round pick will look to set the tone early in camp. However, with the potential emergence of fellow pass rusher Travon Walker and the arrival of new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, can Hines-Allen rebound this season? I believe he can, especially in a system that will likely allow him to play more freely off the edge.
Will Trevor Lawrence become the high-end passer many envision him to be?
Coach Coen is a massive component of the potential success of Lawrence, the team's franchise signal-caller. The first-year head coach and long-time offensive coordinator offers a system that will allow for wider platforms and launch angles for Lawrence, and an emphasis on getting playmaking pass-catchers involved.
However, the question here is not a matter of when but if Lawrence can finally become the outstanding passer many saw him to be as a former generational quarterback prospect in 2021. For that reason, he becomes the most important player on the Jaguars offense. A career season for the former Clemson Tigers standout will certainly put Lawrence in a tier he has not been in before.
Could Travon Walker make critics eat their words?
Much has been debated about the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft: Travon Walker or Aidan Hutchinson? That is the question many have discussed before and after the draft. So far, Hutchinson has been the better player but Walker isn't no slouch with over 20 sacks in the last two seasons.
Walker is a supremely gifted pass rusher who showed significant steps as a player last season after entering the league as an incredibly raw defender. I view him as a breakout star next season and the team leader in sacks once again in 2025, while being among the sack leaders in the NFL. This would have critics of his eating their words on the debate between the two former prospects, accepting the fact that both players could be excellent at what they do.
