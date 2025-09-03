What Jaguars are Watching for in Liam Coen's Coaching Debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 7. This will be a crucial game for the team. While starting the year off with a loss won't be the end of the world, it's important that the Jaguars can come away with confidence in this first litmus test of the franchise's new era.
Jacksonville's season opener will also mark Liam Coen's first official game as an NFL head coach. After his stellar year as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, there's a lot of optimism for what he can do with this Jaguars roster. This team may have gone 4-13 last season, but there's a lot of talent on the depth chart.
If Coen lives up to his billing as an offensive mastermind, he should find plenty of success with a unit built around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with a deep supporting cast featuring weapons such as Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. As much as Carolina will be a telling game for Jacksonville's potential in the 2025 season, it'll also be a revelatory examination of Coen's capabilities as the lead voice on the sidelines.
Liam Coen needs to instill confidence in Jaguars players
All reports out of training camp are that this Jacksonville Jaguars team is excited about its prospects under Liam Coen. He showed his creativity and effectiveness as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, but he's making a big leap as a first-time head coach. There have been plenty of brilliant coordinators in the past who couldn't quite cut it as the commander-in-chief for an NFL team.
With the great expectations for Coen also comes great pressure. Jacksonville media asked linebacker Foyesade Oluokun what he'll be watching for in his head coach's first game for the Jaguars:
"You want the coach to be however he is comfortably. I think it really rides on us [as players], we make the calls come to life. I think he has that personality, 'Whatever you bring to the game, you bring to the game.' But I think we go out and win the game for the team. I think we have to take it upon ourselves to go out and win games."
"Obviously, the coach has to be confident calling what he calls. His demeanor, I think we're all going to kind of ride off of that. But I know like when the players start playing, the players got to go make plays."
The coach is often the first scapegoat if things go south for an NFL team, but ultimately, it's on the players to make their head coach look good. Liam Coen could have the best schemes drawn up possible, but if the Jaguars don't execute, it'll fall on him. His job, though, is to ensure that his team is as prepared and confident as they can be to bring his vision to life.
