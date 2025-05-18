Why Jaguars' Travis Hunter is a Risk-Proof Player
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they were taking a big roll of the dice when they traded next year's first-round pick (among other picks) for Travis Hunter.
But there is a reason the Jaguars were so willing to do so, and it goes beyond the obvious talents and accolades Hunter brings to the table.
Hunter's tantalizing skillset has enamored so many due to his ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver at a high level. And if Hunter hits his ultimate ceiling, he could be a truly elite player at both positions.
But isn't Hunter's ceiling and All-Pro potential that made the trade so easy. Instead, it is simply Hunter's floor and low improbability of being an outright bust that made him one of the most important additions in franchise history.
In many respects, Hunter seems to be one of the few risk-proof prospects not just in recent memory, but in general NFL Draft history. The Jaguars paid a steep price to acquire him, but the lack of significant downside to his game is a reason why the move will likely never truly backfire.
Yes, Hunter can be an elite player at two positions. He was in college, winning the Heisman Trophy after proving himself as the best cornerback and wide receiver in college football.
But what if Hunter isn't an elite player at both wide receiver and cornerback? What happens then?
In most cases, a prospect failing to reach his potential as a top pick is a near disastrous scenario. They either don't meet expectations and become a role player not fit to be a long-time piece, or simply become an outright bust of a pick.
But for Hunter, he has a built-in contingency plan. If Hunter fails to thrive as a receiver, all indications are he has the talent to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. And if Hunter fails as a cornerback, he could become one of the most electric playmakers in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball.
In nearly every other prospect's case, they don't have this type of insurance. They have to figure things out at one position.
For Hunter, though, he truly has two positions he can master even in a worst-case scenario. For as steep of a price as the Jaguars paid, they did so to land a player who brings very little risk to the franchise.
There is a reason the only player picked ahead of Hunter was Cam Ward. There is a reason Hunter was over Tetairoa McMillan in rankings across the league. There is a reason he was the only defensive back taken in the first 19 picks.
Because Hunter has an all-time floor to go along with his all-time ceiling.
