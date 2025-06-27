Jaguars' Brenton Strange Seems Primed for a Breakout
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting a big jump by several young players on their roster in 2025. Chief amongst that list just might be third-year tight end Brenton Strange.
Strange looks to be a central figure in new head coach Liam Coen's offense, offering him the chance to reach his highest receiving volume since being a second-round pick just a few seasons ago.
Strange saw increased reps last year as a result of injuries at the tight end position and was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise poor season. In a year in which little went right for really anything Jaguars-related, Strange showed why he can be a building block of the future.
Those in Jacksonville are not the only ones who noticed, either. Strange's name
According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Strange is one of several third-year players who seems set to be a breakout player in 2025.
"Strange has the physical goods to emerge as one of the most dynamic young tight ends in football. At right around 6-4 and 255-ish pounds, the former Penn State prospect ran 4.70 at the combine with a broad jump and vertical in the 82nd and 91st percentiles at the position," Trapasso said.
"Last year, Strange moved into a more central role within the Jaguars offense post-Evan Engram's departure. Now he has an young, offensive-minded coach calling the plays and defenses focusing on stopping Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Strange forced nine missed tackles on his 40 grabs in 2024, which indicates serious tackle-breaking/avoiding capabilities. We'll all consider his former second-round pick as one of the up-and-coming youthful tight ends in football after the 2025 campaign."
With Strange set to enter a career-best role in 2025, expectations should not be tampered. This does not appear to be a case of the Jaguars simply hoping a player improves. They saw the improvement on tape last year, as well as the capacity to get even better.
Don't be surprised to see Strange be one of the most important faces in the offense in 2025. He is set to be the leading man of the tight end room for the first time, and he has earned it even before his first snap under Coen.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Strange's breakout.
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.