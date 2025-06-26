What About the Jaguars Has Changed the Most?
Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive lineman Arik Armstead has played for a host of head coaches in his career -- including three different ones (Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly, Kyle Shanahan) in his first three years in the NFL.
With new head coach Liam Coen set to be the fifth head coach Armstead has played for since he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the veteran defender certainly has a different perspective than most of his younger teammates.
Where that perspective may be the most obvious is when it comes to comparing Coen to past NFL head coaches. Coen is the first head coach for Travis Hunter, just the second for Brian Thomas Jr, Jarrian Jones, Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, and so forth.
But for Armstead he has years of experience in knowing what separates his new head coach, along with new general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
Speaking on Fox Sports' 'First Things First', Armstead was asked what it is exactly about the Jaguars' new regime that is different from past ones he has been a part of.
For Armstead, it came down to a simple theme that has been repeated this offseason: communication.
"Yeah, I think everyone has their own, you know, little spin on things. I would say for me, it's the openness to communication, the openness to listen to your players. It is very open," Arnstead said. "It's like, you know, what do you guys think? How can we make things better? You know, more conversations. We're texting."
Armstead and Coen quickly made contact after the Jaguars hired the first-time head coach in January, which was another difference for the experienced leader of the defensive tackle room.
"You know, I went to dinner with -- me and Josh Hines -Allen went to dinner with Liam about a week after he got hired. I never went to dinner with any of my head coaches. You know, even though I've had some great relationships with head coaches, I never went to dinner, especially a week after being hired," Armstead said.
"And so it's very open, like I said, they want to do things right. Right? And, you know, we all have a lot to learn and grow, but, you know, I'm very excited for the trajectory that we're headed."
