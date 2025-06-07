Where Does Jaguars' Defensive Trio Rank?
The Jacksonville Jaguars, heading into the 2025 season, have the right pieces in place to have a bounce-back season in many areas. One area they want to improve at is the defensive side of the ball.
That side of the ball last season did not go as expected. The defense tried a lot of different things last season, but nothing work but heading into next season, they feel like they are a much improved unit.
With the new regime in place, the Jaguars' defense will have a fresh start, and right now, they are learning all the schemes that new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will have for the Jaguars. Having a fresh start for a defense can do a lot of good for them. They can come in and learn and feel confident in what they are going to do at their respective position next season.
One of the new coaches is defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. He is a good coach who gets the most out of this defense. No matter if you are a rookie or a veteran player, Campanile will have them playing their best football at the NFL level. That was another big pickup by the Jaguars this offseason.
Three important players for the Jaguars on the defensive side of the ball will be Foyesade Oluokun, Josh Hines-Allen, and Tyson Campbell. Those three will lead the way for the Jaguars, and they will be the ones who set the tone for the rest of the players.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently ranked the Jaguars' triplets on the defensive side of the ball. It was Hines-Allen, Oluokun, and Tyson Campbell. He has them ranked No. 28 out of all the teams heading into the 2025 season.
Triplets: Josh Hines-Allen, Foyesade Oluokun, Tyson Campbell
There was some consideration here for two-way standout Travis Hunter, especially after his impressive practice highlights as a defensive back. But let’s not get carried away. It’s only OTAs. Campbell was handed a four-year, $76 million contract last summer as one of the better corners in the league.
Another player that can enter the mix on the Jaguars' defense is two-way rookie and second overall pick Travis Hunter. Hunter can turn into one of the best young defensive backs in the NFL, and if that happens, this Jaguars defense will have another good cornerback.
