Jaguars' Star Makes Prediction on Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars and star rookie Travis Hunter have been one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL offseason, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.
With Hunter set to make NFL history as a full-time player on both sides of the ball, the debates have raged about whether he will play more on offense or defense -- and now teammates are being asked to make their own bold call.
When asked to make a prediction on 'The Rich Eisen Show' about whether he predicts Hunter to play more snaps on offense or defense, Hines-Allen leaned toward the offensive side while also making it clear he expects a big-time impact from Hunter on defense.
"So I think offense. But again, you know, you stick him on that defensive side of the ball as well, he's going to make a play," Hines-Allen said.
Hunter spent most of his offseason practice reps at wide receiver, though he did practice for a few days at cornerback and even split his time one day between the two different positions.
But in many senses, that seems like it was the Jaguars' strategy. Hunter has had more experience at cornerback than wide receiver in the past, and the Jaguars wanted to use the offseason program to help him acclimate to the offensive side of the ball.
No matter how you slice it, Hunter is set to make an impact. And his teammates know that as well as anyone.
"And I think for us, it's just communication. If he can be able to communicate with everybody else in the back end, you know, know the difference between, you know, if we're in cover one, if we're in man, cover two to cover three, you know, how do we play those? Do we carry these?" Hines-Allen said.
"And if he can get those basics out of it, yes, I think everybody else is going to work with him. And then you have guys up front that are just rushing. So now we can get to the quarterback in two, three seconds and affect the quarterback, put the ball in the air, you know, let's see if we can make a play, which we know he can."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk all things Travis Hunter and more!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter's total snaps at the end of the season when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.