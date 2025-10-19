Game Balls From Jaguars' London Dismantling vs. Rams
Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
OFFENSE: Travis Hunter
This one isn't very hard because, well, the Jaguars' offense was pretty outright bad on Sunday. Brian Thomas only caught three of his seven targets, Parker Washington had 52 yards on 10 targets, Trevor Lawrence only completed 47.9% of his passes, and the Jaguars rushed the ball with little-to-no effectiveness until the game was essentially over.
Travis Hunter did have a solid outing, though, catching his first touchdown and recording his first 100-yard receiving day on eight catches for 101 yards. Hunter has gotten better and better as a downfield receiver, and on Sunday he was the best player on the offense by a healthy margin.
DEFENSE: Josh Hines-Allen
It is hard to find many answers for the Jaguars in this regard since they recorded zero takeaways, zero sacks and just one tackle for loss. It was a lifeless day for a once-proud defense that has slipped in the last few weeks as the turnovers have dried up and the explosive plays have skyrocketed.
With that said, the only player who did consistently standout was defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen recorded three quarterback hits -- the most of any defender on either team -- and would have had a sack if not for a holding penalty on Montaric Brown. Hines-Allen gets a ton of attention from opposing offensive lines, but he is playing well right now.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Parker Washington
Parker Washington's punt return for a touchdown didn't count, but even that brief and non-legal spark was the best play the Jaguars made on special teams on Sunday. Washington did not make any other big return, but Cam Little struggled, Logan Cooke had a woeful 27-yard punt to open the game, and the coverage teams did not seem as crisp and effective as they had over the last few weeks.
