Jaguar Report

Game Balls From Jaguars' London Dismantling vs. Rams

Not many Jacksonville Jaguars were deserving of a game ball after the Week 7 effort vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

John Shipley

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

OFFENSE: Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks on the field before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one isn't very hard because, well, the Jaguars' offense was pretty outright bad on Sunday. Brian Thomas only caught three of his seven targets, Parker Washington had 52 yards on 10 targets, Trevor Lawrence only completed 47.9% of his passes, and the Jaguars rushed the ball with little-to-no effectiveness until the game was essentially over.

Travis Hunter did have a solid outing, though, catching his first touchdown and recording his first 100-yard receiving day on eight catches for 101 yards. Hunter has gotten better and better as a downfield receiver, and on Sunday he was the best player on the offense by a healthy margin.

DEFENSE: Josh Hines-Allen

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It is hard to find many answers for the Jaguars in this regard since they recorded zero takeaways, zero sacks and just one tackle for loss. It was a lifeless day for a once-proud defense that has slipped in the last few weeks as the turnovers have dried up and the explosive plays have skyrocketed.

With that said, the only player who did consistently standout was defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen recorded three quarterback hits -- the most of any defender on either team -- and would have had a sack if not for a holding penalty on Montaric Brown. Hines-Allen gets a ton of attention from opposing offensive lines, but he is playing well right now.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) fields a kickoff during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker Washington's punt return for a touchdown didn't count, but even that brief and non-legal spark was the best play the Jaguars made on special teams on Sunday. Washington did not make any other big return, but Cam Little struggled, Logan Cooke had a woeful 27-yard punt to open the game, and the coverage teams did not seem as crisp and effective as they had over the last few weeks.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.