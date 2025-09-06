3 Key Jaguars Players to Watch vs. Panthers
The anticipation for Week 1 is boiling over as the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play in their home opener against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. This will be the first glimpse at what head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have built in their first offseason together in their respective roles.
The Jaguars have the talent to create a turnaround quickly this season, and it starts against the Panthers. I have written about several key matchups on both sides of the ball and intel on the approach from Coen and his staff. Now, it's time to look at the three key players to watch for Sunday against Carolina.
Travis Hunter, WR/CB
The time is finally here to see Travis Hunter attempt the impossible: playing on both sides of the football full-time. However, he will likely spend most of his time on the field on offense in the slot while rotating in on defense. The former Heisman Trophy winner may not play full-time at both wide receiver and cornerback, but he'll remain someone to watch this weekend.
On offense, he'll look to disrupt the slot against Panthers starting nickel Chau Smith-Wade while playing on the perimeter on occasion opposite of Tyson Campbell. If Hunter can make big plays on either side of the ball, the chances of a victory increase for Jacksonville.
Trevor Lawrence, quarterback
I sound like a broken record when I say this, but it remains true: 2025 is a big year for Trevor Lawrence under Coen. He has the system to thrive in, and his improvements as a passer this summer have been noticeable. Now comes the big first test against the Carolina Panthers and a defense that can create some difficulties in coverage disguises.
Lawrence doesn't sound fazed by it, considering his head coach has played against Carolina twice in Tampa Bay last year. A strong opening game from the fifth-year player out of Clemson could help boost confidence for the rest of the season.
Jourdan Lewis, cornerback
Whether it was going to be Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, or Hunter Renfrow in the slot, Jaguars starting nickel defender Jourdan Lewis was going to play a key role. Entering his ninth season, Lewis is the veteran of the secondary and the player to watch with his potential impact this season and on Sunday.
Lewis will need to be on his A-game against Renfrow, who is starting in place of Coker. While the former Raider has not played meaningful football in almost two years, defenders must always be cautious against him with his route-running prowess. Lewis has faced Renfrow before and should be prepared for what is to come.
