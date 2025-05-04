Where Do Jaguars Rank in AFC South After NFL Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their eyes on getting back into the mix in the AFC South.
With each team now having a top-5 pick set to start at quarterback, the division has become a true arms race.
"Yeah, it definitely could. You could see there's been a tangible investment in that position in this division," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during the NFL Draft.
"Whether that leads to a little bit more of the known passing situations, getting the ball in the air a little bit more, but for us, it's more, OK, how do we continue to be explosive on the offensive side of the ball for us and then also get people that can take the ball away from the other team on defense? In this league, you have to get takeaways. To affect the quarterbacks that are in this league now, you have to be able to rush them, and you have to be able to get your hands on the football. So, we're excited about that opportunity.”
The question is, did the Jaguars do enough in the 2025 offseason to make up the gap between them and the two teams who finished in front of them during the 2024 season?
In a recent ranking of the AFC South after the 2025 NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus placed the Jaguars No. 3 -- behind the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, but in front of the Tennessee Titans.
"The Jaguars made the biggest splash by trading a future first-round pick to acquire Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He’ll likely play more of an offensive role alongside Brian Thomas Jr. at wide receiver, which Trevor Lawrence should be thrilled about. If they can protect Lawrence up front, the Jaguars could be in for a bounce-back season, led by an explosive offense," PFF said.
As for the Texans and Colts being placed ahead of the Jaguars, it seems like this has more to do with their overall roster constructions than it does about ceiling and potential.
"Houston has offensive line concerns after trading Laremy Tunsil, but the team still has C.J. Stroud and a dynamic pass defense as its foundation. The Texans supported Stroud on the outside by selecting Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on Day 2 of the draft.," PFF said about the Texans.
"The Colts were gifted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who led all Power Four tight ends with a 93.4 PFF receiving grade in 2024, when he fell to the 14th overall selection in the draft. He joins a loaded receiver unit that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce. The secondary was improved in free agency, as well, with the additions of Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. Now, the Colts just need to figure out their quarterback situation."
