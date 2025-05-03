Sports Illustrated Explains Where Jaguars Still Need to Improve
The 2025 offseason saw the Jaguars make plenty of important investments.
11 free agents, nine draft picks and 22 undrafted free agents later and the Jaguars' roster has changed a lot over the course of the last few months. And the Jaguars weren't shy about how they went about it, either.
Sports Illustrated recently looked at some of the biggest roster holes and area of concerns for each franchise, and for the Jaguars they narrowed it down to two positions they didn't touch in the 2025 NFL Draft: offensive tackle and tight end.
"Jacksonville underwent a significant change this offseason with Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke being fired and replaced by Liam Coen and James Gladstone, respectively. Gladstone revamped the offense in both free agency and the draft with receiver/corner Travis Hunter and new offensive linemen," Sports Illustrated said.
"Still, Anton Harrison and Walker Little are one of the league’s more questionable tackle duos, and there’s not a quality tight end on the roster. There are still big needs to be filled in Duval County."
To an extent, it is an understandable stance. Many had the Jaguars pegged as a potential spot for an offensive tackle when they were slated to pick No. 5 overall. And while the Jaguars did draft two offensive linemen in Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim, both project as interior offensive linemen at the NFL level.
With that said, this does feel like Walker Little is getting a little underrated here. Little played well for the Jaguars' last season despite their disjointed offense, and the expectation should be that he improves if the Jaguars' offensive coaching does.
Right tackle Anton Harrison, the team's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a better rookie season than sophomore effort. With that said, he has all of the traits and talent in the world and simply needs to become more consistent.
The Jaguars did add some extra offensive tackle depth in free agency in Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga, but it sure seems like the tackle jobs will be Little's and Harrison's to lose. But if they don't take a step forward, perhaps we circle back to the tackle question after 2025.
