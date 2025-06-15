Why Wyatt Milum Fits the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to improve tremendously next season in every area of their football team. One area that they need to improve on to get the offense going is the offensive line. That will get the team going in the right direction. It all starts up front for the Jaguars if they want to have a successful season in 2025.
The Jaguars know that they need a good offensive line to get their offense where they want it to go, and they also know that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off an injury and wants to give him the best protection they can. Last season, we saw what this team looks like without Lawrence under center, and they do not want to be in the same position in the first season with a new regime.
Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have made it clear this offseason that the number one thing on offense is protecting the quarterback. If they can do that well, they can be a much improved team and be in the race for the AFC South title. It is also why the new regime addresses the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One draft pick that is flying under the radar, not only for the Jaguars but all over the NFL, is Wyatt Milum. Milum was taken in the third round by the Jaguars. Getting him in the third round was a steal for the Jaguars. A lot of others had Milum going much harder in the draft, but some teams might have overlooked him. Now he can be the right fit for the Jaguars' offensive line.
FOX Sports named Milum the best rookie fit for the Jaguars scheme.
"Needless to say, Travis Hunter is going to be Jacksonville’s busiest and most glorified rookie, but let’s dig deeper than the No. 2 overall pick. If the Jaguars are really going to make a push in the AFC South, more grit up front is needed and Milum offers that. Like Hunter, I see Milum as one of the safest players in this class."
Milum gives the Jaguars an option as well. He can play both tackle spots and play them at a high level, but he will be expected to play mostly inside. It will not be surprising to see Milum as one starter next season and him having a good rookie season.
