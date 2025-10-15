3 Key Observations on Travis Hunter's Jaguars Usage So Far
JACKSONVILLE,. Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars made their bold trade up for Colorado star Travis Hunter, they knew the uncharted waters they were entering with the NFL's first true two-way player.
Through six games, the Jaguars' entire coaching staff has poured into the unprecedented development of Hunter as he has played an important part in several wins during their 4-2 start. But what do we make of Hunter's usage so far and what does it mean for his future? We break it down below.
Hunter's Defensive Role
Through six weeks, Hunter has played 148 snaps -- or 39% -- of the Jaguars' defensive snaps. The deployment of Hunter on defense has varied throughout the year: Hunter played just 9.8% of the defensive snaps in Week 1, played 60% and then 69.5% in Weeks 2 and 3, and then saw the number plumet to 14.3% in Week 4. In Weeks 5 and 6, it has climbed back to 39.7% and 40.7%, and in that stretch he has allowed two catches for 19 yards on seven targets.
It made sense to dial back on the defensive snaps for Hunter when Dyami Brown was hurt; the Jaguars needed him at receiver more than corner. But moving forward, the Jaguars should lean more into Hunter's talents at cornerback. He is their most talented coverman and has proven it against Nico Collins, Xavier Worthy and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Against teams with elite No. 1 targets, it is time to let Hunter shadow them.
Hunter's Offensive Role
The Jaguars clearly have to toe a certain line when it comes to Hunter's usage on offense. He has spent much more time in the slot (169 snaps) than on the outside (83 snaps), largely because the Jaguars want him to focus on one position on the offense as a rookie. Since Hunter is playing offense and defense, it is asking too much as a rookie to ask him to learn all three receiver positions.
But even with Hunter staying in the slot, the Jaguars could do more to unlock his playmaking ability. He ranks 54th in the NFL in deep targets (4) but is 2-of-2 on contested catch situations and has been the Jaguars' best deep target by EPA. But out of 113 receivers with at least 20 targets, Hunter ranks No. 99 in average depth of target. He is terrific after the catch on screens, but he can do so much more.
Hunter's Future
Watching the types of plays Hunter has made in recent weeks -- his big catch vs. the Chiefs, his pass-breakup vs. JSN -- it is hard not to believe the Jaguars have an elite talent in Hunter. A talent that still has to be developed? Absolutely. But a talent that has the ability to make game-changing plays all the same.
When those elite flashes become consistent stretches of dominant play likely will depend on Hunter's ability to further master the Jaguars' offensive and defensive schemes and techniques. That may be a lot to ask of a rookie, but the immense upside is there for the taking.
