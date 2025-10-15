Jaguars Could See More Action From Key Rookies
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to put their Week 6 performance in the rearview mirror after a devastating letdown at home to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-12. The Jaguars' offense, despite a strong day from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, was riddled with inconsistencies once again, allowing seven sacks, committing multiple penalties, and drops by key playmakers.
Now with injuries to key players, it may feel to the regular fan that the Jaguars are falling apart eight days removed from their magnificent victory on Monday Night Football. However, with recent play from a key rookie up front and the struggles from the players around him, a youth movement could take shape up front.
Mekari gives assessment on Jonah Monheim
With starting center Robert Hainsey missing action this past weekend, communication and stability rested on the shoulders of rookie Jonah Monheim, the Jaguars' seventh-round selection from USC. He performed admirably, allowing four pressures on 51 pass-blocking repetitions, according to Pro Football Focus.
Monheim's first career start caught the eye of veteran guard Patrick Mekari, who was one of every pass blockers who struggled against the Seahawks pass rush on Sunday.
"I think he's a great player," Mekari said. "He is a young kid, but when you talk to him, he doesn't really seem like a rookie. He doesn't talk like a rookie.
"He knows the offense really well. Plays hard, plays tough. And first start, he's going
to get a lot of opportunities in the NFL and keep rolling, keep getting better. Nothing but
great things to say about him. He's awesome."
Monheim hasn't been the only impressive rookie on the Jaguars' offensive line. Third-round selection Wyatt Milum has missed time with an injury since the preseason, but head coach Liam Coen is hopeful to get him going as soon as this week as the staff begins to ramp up his conditioning and workload.
"Wyatt has gotten better in terms of more comfort level over the last probably week or so, getting on the show team," Coen said. "I think we'll be able to get him some more reps this week and see what that looks like. Obviously, still have to see if Hainsey is going to be able to go inside there, which obviously dictates a little bit more, and see where Wyatt fits in best if it’s helping us at guard or tackle."
Could we see the Jaguars' two rookie offensive linemen starting up front in the coming weeks? Time will tell whether the unit improves as a whole against the Los Angeles Rams, and coming off the Week 8 bye.
