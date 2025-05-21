Will Jaguars' Travis Hunter Be Most Desired Player for Olympics?
It's official. The NFL, as expected, passed a vote unanimously on Tuesday, allowing players to participate in Flag Football at the 2028 Olympic Games, being played in Los Angeles.
"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
"I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."
Considering the rules for this new event, Travis Hunter could be a premier player for the United States, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
"Because there are just 10 players for a five-on-five game, versatility will be at a premium. A player who is primarily a receiver may also need to have the chops as a defender," wrote Jones. That could be a perfect fit for No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, who plans to play both ways for the Jaguars. Would Jacksonville permit one of their most important pieces entering his fourth year to play? We'll see."
"With Tuesday's announcement, the candidate pool of players both in America and across the world could quickly change. There is now more awareness around flag football being included in the 2028 Olympics, and that could attract more players who otherwise wouldn't have attempted to participate. "It looks cool now," said one source."
At this point, it's unclear whether franchises will be able to restrict certain players from playing, but if it's an open invite, expect Hunter to get an invitation as long as his collegiate performances at least somewhat mirror what he does in the NFL.
Hunter can play both sides of the ball, throws a tight spiral for trick plays, and he's the reigning Heisman winner, which plays into branding.
The Colorado legend has a massive cult following as well, so considering the Jaguars' international ambitions, it could be financially lucrative to promote Hunter through the World Games.
When the Olympics come around, Hunter will be 25 years old and he'll be entering his fourth year in the NFL.
