Jaguars Legend Thinks Travis Hunter is 'A Unicorn'
Outside of maybe Tony Boselli, there is no player in history who is more influential for the branding of the Jacksonville Jaguars then Fred Taylor.
Taylor, a former Florida Gator, became a member of the 10,000-yard rushing club in his 11 years with the franchise, leaving Duval County with over 40 franchise records.
A member of the Pride of the Jaguars, if anyone knows what it's like to exceed first round expectations, it's Taylor.
Taylor recently shared his thoughts on second overall pick Travis Hunter and as a fellow son of Florida, he is a fan of the Heisman winner.
"You know, I just think it speaks volume of the new front office, you know, having James in there, having Boselli in there, and you throw in head coach Liam, I mean, it shows what that they're aggressive, they're looking to win, they're looking to make a splash and I'm all for it. You know, when I caught wind that it was possible, I was like, let's do it. But even having Travis on our podcast to pivot back in December, I told him to say Duvall, and he said it."
"I wasn't sure that we can actually make it happen. But at the time, we were trending number two in terms of the second pick of the draft. We won a few more games and took us to the fifth spot, but again, the front Gladstone, Coen, Boselli, I think, along with ownership, obviously, you got to get that signed off by ownership. I just thought they did a great job of bringing Travis in here, who I believe is unicorn."
"He's one of those once in a lifetime players that can change the organization. If you can look at the footage from rookie camp and just recent camp this week, if he makes a mistake, or if it's not perfect in his eyes, he gets up there and he does it again. And that's what you want in your rookies, not only that, but he's going to be one of the team leaders, and it's going to be something that's going to infect everyone, and I believe that's going to be the culture, so I'm looking forward to this upcoming season"
If Taylor is right, Hunter could and should become the greatest player in franchise history. It's always nice to see a legend paying love to the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep up with all of our stories now.
You can let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE