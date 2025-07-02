Will Travis Hunter Make Greatest Impact Amongst Rookie WRs?
There is little question that Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is set to make a big, big impact on both sides of the ball in 2025.
But how will his impact compare to his rookie peers, especially on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver? That is the question posed by CBS Sports as they ranked the top-5 rookie receivers in terms of projected impact.
Hunter came in at No. 2, behind only Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan.. He ranked ahead of Jayden Higgins, Jack Bech and Luther Burden.
"I wanted to rank Hunter higher. I really did. And I won't be floor if he's the most productive rookie receiver at season's end -- he's clearly the most talented. His position flex makes him such a wild card. I have no clue -- no one does -- how much the Jaguars plan to utilize him on each side of the ball and/or if the split-duty will slow his productivity on offense and/or defense," CBS Sports Chris Trapasso said.
"But I cannot heap enough praise on Hunter's advanced game at receiver, a skillset that slowly but surely grew from his time at Jackson State through the two seasons at Colorado. He's nifty off the line against press, his supreme athleticism makes him an impossible cover, his ability to track the football is probably his finest trait, and he's a menace after the catch. Believe it or not, the Jaguars."
The Jaguars' staff has so far praised Hunter for the way he has attacked two positions, and there appears to be little doubt or skepticism from insider the Miller Electric Center.
"He loves football. He loves to compete. You feel his energy out on the grass. His endurance out on the grass is just kind of nonstop," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"He definitely brings a little bit of that useful energy to our team, to our offense and defense. He's made some really good plays, and he's continuing to have to learn as he goes.
"Jacksonville has to replace a whopping 212 targets from last season, the club enters 2025 with Brian Thomas Jr. -- a stud, by the way -- as the only established target for Trevor Lawrence," Trapaaso concluded.
