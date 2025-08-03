Offseason Additions are Helping Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.
One week before the Jacksonville Jaguars' first preseason game, many have already come to know of Pro Bowl wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.: the sensational rookie from last season who came onto the scene immediately and produced with over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 87 catches.
To surround him with adequate playmakers, general manager James Gladstone added two players who have many fans buzzing for the upcoming season.
Additions of Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown are becoming a big help for "B.T.J."
The Jaguars were busy in the offseason, adding depth at numerous positions of need. Two players they added were Washington Commanders free agent Dyami Brown and generational draft prospect out of Colorado, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Hunter is pursuing a historic endeavor of being a high-end playmaker at two positions at once, looking to play wide receiver and cornerback full-time or however much his body can hold up. Brown will be in a featured role for an NFL offense for, practically, the first time in his career as a possible top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Adding Brown and Hunter into the fold gives Thomas and the Jaguars more weapons and one-on-one opportunities in the passing game, a dangerous sign for opposing defenses that are hoping to smother the excitement around this offense under head coach and play-caller Liam Coen.
During practice this summer, the competition on Jacksonville's 90-man roster has been heightened, but helpful at the same time. Thomas spoke to the media Thursday morning about the additions of Brown and Hunter.
"It helps a lot," Thomas said. "It helps with just competition at practice, we all motivate each other, so it helps a lot just being able to have them out here each and every day."
Competition breeds competition, and Thomas explained it well. It's also a nice reminder about other competitions outside the league, albeit playful such as Thomas and his former LSU Tigers teammate Malik Nabers of the New York Giants
The roles are starting to become clear for the Jaguars wide receivers, though the alignments will be interchangeable between Thomas, Hunter, and Brown. The former has established himself as a top young playmaker in the sport, and his new teammates will bring a uniqueness to the team that gives off intrigue for the 2025 season.
