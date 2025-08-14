The Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Second Scrimmage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up 15 days of training camp thus far, and on Thursday we saw the Jaguars hold their second scrimmage of training camp.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars on Day 15 in terms of the highs and the lows? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good.
The Good
Safety Group
The Jaguars' defense won the day and a number of defenders stood out. But perhaps the most impressive group was the safety room; Andrew Wingard had an interception and two tackles for loss, Darnell Savage had several pressures, and Daniel Thomas had several plays where he successful beat the receivers at the catch point. It was a good day for this room.
Running Backs
Each of the Jaguars' running backs made a play at point or another, with Tank Bigsby's explosive run around the right side resulting in a touchdown at the end of the first drive. Elsewhere...
- Travis Etienne had a big gain on a screen and looks like a good fit for what the Jaguars want to do in the passing game.
- Bhayshul Tuten continues to impress and one had one rep where he got a first down before bowling over veteran safety Eric Murray.
- LeQuint Allen's work in pass-pro continues to stand out. He may find a niche role on the offense sooner than later.
Jarrian Jones and Christian Braswell
The Jaguars' two young cornerbacks have been thrown to the fire this week after injuries at the cornerback position, including to Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown. Each stood out during the scrimmage with multiple pass breakups.
The Not So Good
Passing Game
The passing game was simply just off for the Jaguars. Lawrence did not miss during the first drive, but a drop from Brian Thomas Jr. was his lone incompletion. Then there was the rest of the day -- whether it was drops from receivers on the first, second and third team units, inaccurate days from the quarterbacks, issues in pass protection, or whatever else, there was seemingly an onslaught of issues on each drop back. Sans a few throws here or there, it was rough.
More Penalties
Liam Coen said after the first scrimmage two weeks ago that the penalties were an issue. Then he said it again after the first preseason game. He didn't speak after the second scrimmage, but a number of false starts and holdings from the afternoon would be unlikely to change his tune.
Follow us on X to talk the ups and downs of Day 15 and more at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Check out the ups and downs of Day 15 and more following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE