What Jaguars Have Learned About Travis Hunter in Seven Games
There's been no shortage of discourse over second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. Considering the Jacksonville Jaguars traded away a haul in order to move up from five to two to take him in the 2025 NFL Draft, there was always going to be a magnifying glass on his career. Add on the fact that the team selected him to be a full-time player on both offense and defense, and he was by far one of the most interesting prospects in the class.
Through the Jaguars' first seven games of the season, they've made good on the promise to deploy him at both wide receiver and cornerback. However, he hasn't been full-time on either side of the ball so far. Rather, his usage has been pretty spotty game to game, and he's been used significantly more on one end than the other, depending on the matchup.
Travis Hunter Jr.'s usage with the Jaguars
Heading into the bye, it seemed like the Jacksonville Jaguars and their coaching staff were ready to shift Travis Hunter Jr. over to an offense-first role. His snaps throughout the season have gone:
Week 1 vs. Carolina Panthers: Offense - 42, Defense - 6
Week 2 @ Cincinnati Bengals: Offense - 42, Defense - 43
Week 3 vs. Houston Texans: Offense - 37, Defense - 43
Week 4 @ San Francisco 49ers: Offense - 38, Defense - 9
Week 5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Offense - 39, Defense - 25
Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Offense - 38, Defense - 22
Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Offense - 67, Defense - 14
There's some noise that affected those numbers — like Jarrian Jones' injury in Week 2 or the Tyson Campbell trade and subsequent integration of Greg Newsome II after the Niners game — but the trend has been undeniable. However, no one should expect Hunter Jr.'s usage to completely disappear on either side of the ball this season.
What Liam Coen has learned about Travis Hunter Jr.
Not only is Travis Hunter Jr. trying to accomplish an unprecedented feat as the first full-time two-way player in NFL history, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are embarking on that endeavor with him while also implementing a brand-new system under Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff.
That's a lot of uncharted territory for a team to navigate, especially under a first-time HC. So what has Coen learned about his second-overall pick after his first seven games? Jacksonville media asked him if he has enough of a sample size to properly judge how to best deploy Hunter Jr. moving forward:
"Yeah, I think so. I think you look at the end of the last game against the Rams with he and Trevor building on a connection and making some plays towards the end of the game. Obviously, it was a little out of reach at the time, but you're still seeing competitive throws and catches in live action, which is something we've needed. So, you definitely look at how much more can he handle, how much more can we put him in a position to be successful on both offense and defense, and what does that look like? So, it definitely gave us an opportunity as a staff to look at how we can continue to use him."
