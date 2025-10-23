Power Rankings Round-Up: Jaguars Back in Familiar Company
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reeling. It didn't take long for all the goodwill and optimism they had built up amid their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season to be completely erased. It took exactly two weeks, actually, with their losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
It's not just the record. After all, 4-3 going into the bye week isn't anything to scoff at and is ahead of schedule for most of the expectations for this team in the offseason. Rather, it's how they've lost these last two games.
During their hot streak to begin the year, there was scrutiny that the Jaguars' formula in their wins was unsustainable. That has proven correct in the last two weeks, as they've been unable to force the defensive takeaways they thrived on or dominate with their ground game amid their struggles with the air attack.
Jaguars must course correct
While it's easy to panic after such a rough two-week stretch, the Jacksonville Jaguars can't lose sight of themselves during their bye. Head Coach Liam Coen has plenty of issues to address with this team, but they're 4-3 for a reason. They have to find a way to rediscover their identity and capitalize on their strengths while fixing their most glaring problems, such as their porous offensive line play in the last two games, the disappearance of their rushing attack, and the reemergence of drops from their wide receivers.
If they can do those things, they could take advantage of a lighter schedule and climb back up the NFL standings and the power rankings across the league. This franchise hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt, though, and Coen's capabilities as a head coach have now been called into question due to the team's backslide.
Jaguars' Power Rankings after Week 7
Yahoo Sports: 14, Last: 9 (-5)
NFL.com: 15, Last: 13 (-2)
ESPN: 17, Last: 16 (-1)
CBS Sports: 20, Last: 14 (-6)
Clearly, their blowout 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London severely damaged the Jaguars' reputation. Now, there's a belief that their 4-1 start might have been a fluke. They'll have to come out of the bye hot to regain their favor. NFL.com's Eric Edholm isn't sure that'll happen:
"Liam Coen went up against his former master and came up short -- way short. This isn't meant to be a personal shot at Coen, but his team looked unprepared against Sean McVay's Rams in London, and things just haven't looked right since the dramatic victory over the Chiefs, which suddenly feels like it occurred ages ago. Travis Hunter had his breakout game, which is nice, but Jacksonville seems to have a Brian Thomas Jr. problem. Really, the overall product was replete with self-inflicted errors. Now the Jaguars have the bye to diagnose what has gone wrong and how to fix things ahead of a stretch with four of five games on the road. There are some winnable ones, but given the way the Jags have looked over the last two weeks, nothing's guaranteed."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of the Jaguars' place in the power rankings after each game this season.
Please let us know your thoughts on their placement after Week 7 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.