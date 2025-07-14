Jaguars' Most Important Non-QB is Clear
There is no secret about who the most important player on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster is entering 2025 ... and 2026 ... and 2027, and so forth.
Just like with any franchise, it is the starting quarterback. For the Jaguars, that is former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.
But there will be 52 other players on the Jaguars' roster after training camp who will each play key roles in the Jaguars' success this season. Which one holds the most weight and will be the biggest impact, however?
That is the question posed by CBS Sports as they examine who the most important non-quarterback on each squad. For the Jaguars, they landed on rookie two-way star Travis Hunter.
"Hunter is the most unique player to enter the NFL in ... decades? A true two-way superstar in college, we simply have no frame of reference for what to expect from him in the pros. This is a guy who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best wide receiver in 2024, and wide receiver wasn't even his best position. The Jags clearly have big plans for him on both sides of the ball, as they should," CBS Sports said.
The Jaguars have several other worthy candidates of this title, including Josh Hines-Allen, Brian Thomas Jr., Travon Walker, and Tyson Campbell. But it also makes sense why they selected Hunter considering the massive undertaking he has as both a cornerback and wide receiver this season.
Hunter has already shown plenty of progress since he has joined the franchise as the No. 2 pick, too.
“I think both physically and mentally there’s been some growth. I saw some muscles coming out of his arms. He’s done a great job. In the weight room, with the conditioning, he’s doing multiple meetings a day. I’d have to go back and watch the tape and see how he actually performed, but as you know, on defense as a DB, usually if they’re not calling your name, it’s typically a good thing," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during the offseason program.
"So, I’ll have to go back and watch, but I think he’s done a nice job in terms of communicating with the guys. He has a little bit of a benefit of knowing some of our plays in some ways, but I don’t think that’s made any changes. Maybe, like, formationally, he can anticipate a little bit more, but he’s also a little bit behind obviously. From a terminology and defensive communication, I thought he did a good job. He integrates himself so well with those guys no matter what. So, I think he’s had some progress, for sure.”
