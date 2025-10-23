Evaluating the Key Narrative Surrounding Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the narratives have never been in short supply.
A former No. 1 pick who entered the NFL with immense hype and with the "generational" label attached to him as a prospect, Lawrence had sky-high expectations entering the NFL. And through his first five seasons, there have been more road blocks and obstacles than there have been highlights.
But despite the highs and the lows, there are some Lawrence narratives that don't hold much weight at the end of the day.
The Lawrence Narrative
Looking at Week 7 narratives across the NFL, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr attacked the narrative of whether Lawrence is a bust. For Kerr, that specific narrative fell more to the side of overreaction than reality.
"There's a lot to criticize about Trevor Lawrence's performance on Sunday, as he finished just 23 of 48 for 296 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions (74.7 rating) in Jacksonville's blowout loss. Lawrence's numbers should have been worse, as he was 7 of 12 for 111 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter -- when the Jaguars were down four scores," Kerr said.
"Lawrence struggles to get the ball to his receivers, as Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. were open multiple times throughout the afternoon. When he forces the ball to Thomas, Hunter is open -- and vice versa. Hunter should be significantly better on offense, but Lawrence's inconsistent play at quarterback holds him back."
While noting that Lawrence has had his fair share of shortcomings, Kerr points out that this does not make Lawrence a true bust. Underwhelming compared to expectations? Maybe, but he is still a starting-caliber quarterback a team can win with.
"While Lawrence hasn't played like a No. 1 pick in his five years, does that mean he's a bust? Not necessarily, as Lawrence has already been through three play callers, three head coaches, and an unstable organization in his five seasons," Kerr continued.
"He's still learning Grant Udinski's offense, but the early returns haven't been promising. Lawrence is a starting quarterback in the league and he'll have a long career, but he's not elite. Calling Lawrence good is a reach too, but that doesn't mean he's a bust."
