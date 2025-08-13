The Unexpected Jaguars Defender Whose Importance Is Growing
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a host of injuries at the cornerback position, and there is an unexpected name who could see his role become more important as a result.
With veteran cornerbacks Montaric Brown and Tyson Campbell currently dealing with injuries, the Jaguars are not expected to change the plans for star rookie Travis Hunter.
“No. We'll continue to do kind of what we've been doing out here, where it's offense, defense, offense, defense, getting reps on both sides of the ball throughout the course of practice," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Hunter earlier this week.
"Maybe, I think he's going to be primarily more on defense tomorrow and subbing in a little bit on offense. Then Thursday in the scrimmage, he'll do both as well again.”
Christian Braswell's Chance
With the injuries at cornerback becoming more worrisome by the day and with the plans for Hunter remaining the same, this means third-year cornerback Christian Braswell's role could now expand.
With Hunter spending most of Monday's practice on offense, the Jaguars needed Braswell to fill in with the starting defensive alongside Jourdan Lewis and Jarrian Jones.
Braswell has been well-liked by the three different defensive staffs he has played for since being a late Day 3 draft pick in 2023, with injuries early in his career being the largest reason he was kept off the field.
Now, though, he may have just become more important than he has ever been to their defensive success.
“I mean, Bras [Braswell] has done everything we've asked him from the beginning. He works his tail off. He's quick twitch. He's strong," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.
"He filled the run nicely the other night. I think he has an opportunity to continue to take advantage of those ops, and he's a smart player. He understands maybe where his strengths and weaknesses are and needs to continue to do good things on special teams as well to continue to try to make this team.”
As for Jaguars' defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, the praise was no different.
"He's done a great job. He's competed really hard the whole camp. I thought today he had a good practice. He's been physical. So, pleased with his effort to this point.”
