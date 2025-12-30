Why the Jaguars Shouldn't Even Consider Trevon Diggs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few weeks away from their first playoff appearance in years, but should they be interested in exploring more options to improve?

The Jaguars , and the rest of the NFL, have been offered that chance with the uniquely timed release of former Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs. But while Diggs has the resume that a contender could be interested in, there are a few reasons the Jaguars should not consider adding him.

Jaguars Should Avoid Diggs

While the Jaguars just lost a key veteran cornerback for the rest of the season and for their playoff run in Jourdan Lewis, the Jaguars should not be in a rush to add a band-aid to the cornerback room. The short-term need isn't there, even though injuries to Lewis and Travis Hunter have dinged the Jaguars' cornerback depth.

The Jaguars' top three cornerbacks for their playoff run will be Jarrian Jones, Greg Newsome, and Montaric Brown. Christian Braswell will step into the No, 4 role, rounding out the Jaguars' unit for their playoff push. If the Jaguars were without one of Jones, Newsome, or Brown, I think you could make the argument that the Jaguars have a big enough need at cornerback for desperate measures ... but this is not the current case.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have gotten fantastic play out of that trio during the Jaguars' massive winning streak, with each making big plays and recording turnovers in the process. There is no reason to displace any of those three in their starting role, and it sure feels unlikely that Diggs would accept a role as a No. 4 cornerback considering what he has done in his career.

Then there is the fact that Diggs has other reasons he doesn't make sense for the short-term. Diggs would not cost the Jaguars or any other team on the waiver order in front of them much money for the rest of this season, and he has no more gurantees. His salary number is $14.5 million for 2026, however, which means you would have to restructure his deal to make it make much sense.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With the Jaguars set to get Hunter and Lewis back next season, the dire need for a cornerback won't even exist past 2025. Yes, Newsome and Brown are both free agents, but it makes more sense to retain either one of them over claiming Diggs on the waiver wire.

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

