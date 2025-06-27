Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Cornerbacks
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they await the start of training camp.
Next up, we take a look at the cornerback room, headlined by Tyson Campbell and Travis Hunter.
Cornerbacks (11): Tyson Campbell, Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, Montaric Brown, De'Antre Prince, Zech McPhearson, Christian Braswell, Jabbar Muhammad, Aydan White, Doneiko Slaughter
The Jaguars' cornerback room is amongst the most interesting position groups on the entire roster thanks to a mix of veterans and ascending young players throughout the depth chart.
The undisputed No. 1 cover man on the roster is fifth-year cornerback Tyson Campbell, who is coming off a strong offseason program. Campbell has been a consistent top cornerback when healthy throughout his Jaguars tenure and figures to be a smooth fit in the new defensive system.
Free agent signing Jourdan Lewis is set to play a large role for the Jaguars' secondary in his first season in Jacksonville. He looks like the clear starting nickel cornerback and has the versatility and experience to do even more in Anthony Campanile's scheme.
Travis Hunter is going to play plenty of both-ways football as a rookie, and his impact on the defensive side of the ball can't be overstated. He has the traits to be an instant play-maker for a secondary that struggled to generate turnovers in 2024.
Jarrian Jones had a strong rookie season and gives the Jaguars another young cornerback who has the experience to play inside and outside. Fourth-year cornerback Montaric Brown was a bright spot in the secondary last season and should have a chance for meaningful reps again this season.
Christian Braswell is a toolsy cornerback who the previous regime drafted, and he has a chance to show in training camp what he can offer in the new scheme and on special teams. Zech McPhearson spent most of 2024 on the practice squad but is an experienced veteran.
Jabbar Muhammad, Aydan White and Doneiko Slaughter are all undrafted agrent additions who will have a chance to play plenty of preseason snaps to make a case for the practice squad and even beyond.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the cornerbacks!
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.