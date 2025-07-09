2025 Schedule Offers Sack Opportunities for Jaguars Stars
Sacks are a big part of football. In just the past year, the art of tackling the line of scrimmage has made life-altering money for Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and Josh Hines-Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars have been extended, while T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh is looking to soon cash in once again.
But there's more to rushing the passer than just sacking QBs. Disrupting passes, blowing up run plays, and just putting primal fear into an offense is integral to racking up wins, and reaching championship goals.
Within that concept lies the guardians of the football galaxy, the O-line. This season, the Jaguars are tasked with playing ten games against the upper half of PFF's rankings of the best offensive lines. That's going to be a tough go. But there are certain teams ranked lower and on the Jaguars' slate of games.
But just what units offer opportunities for Liam Coen's defense to thrive in 2025? In the PFF rankings, the Black and Teal have a chance to get off to a great start with all three of the lowest ranked on the list in the first six weeks of the year.
Week 2 offers up the team ranked second-to-last in the form of the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy has a high-powered offensive attack, so the plan would be to put a massive amount of pressure on QB Joe Burrow; his protection unit might not be able to handle it.
"The Bengals overhauled their guard pair with journeyman Lucas Patrick and third-round draft pick Dylan Fairchild. However, the rest of one of the worst offensive lines in 2024 remained in place. The offensive tackles will need to improve drastically. LT Orlando Brown Jr.’s 58.2 PFF overall grade ranked only 66th among 81 qualifiers, while rookie right tackle Amarius Mims’s 57.8 mark placed him 67th."
A double-dip with the bottom-feeding line of division rival Houston in Weeks 3 and 10 could be good for standings sake. A part of C.J. Stroud's sophomore slide was due to an offensive line that was full of holes and never properly mended.
"The presence of veterans Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason prevented an already shaky Texans' offensive line from being even worse in 2024, and the team cut ties with both this offseason. Now there is very little to suggest that the group isn't deserving of the No. 32 ranking ahead of the 2025 season."
At No. 30, the Seahawks visit Duval in Week 6. With Cooper Kupp and Sam Bradford coming in this season, the Seahawks could go either way. Jacksonville could exploit the newness of a bad unit altogether.
"There is not much to suggest that the Seahawks won't again field a bottom-tier offensive line. Seattle used its first-round pick on Grey Zabel, who is projected to start at left guard. However, a rookie who played at the FCS level last season is unlikely to provide a significant upgrade to a unit that allowed the second-highest pressure rate in 2024 (34.5%)."
Will the coaching staff design a scheme of stunts that confuses the opponent's big guys in the trenches? Can the defensive line, led by the destructive duo of Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, make a habit of infiltrating an opponent's backfield? If so, a brand of chaos that rivals disaster movies and a quarterback's worst nightmares will result in big movement for the Jaguars' future championship goals.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE