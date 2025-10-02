Jaguars Drop Revealing Week 5 Injury Report With Big Names on the List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of Week 5, and it is a big one.
Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (wrist) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) did not practice, while the Jaguars had a long list of players who were limited.
Amongst the limited players were: wide receiver Dyami Brown (shoulder), guard Ezra Cleveland (concussion/ankle). tackle Chuma Edoga (knee), tackle Anton Harrison (elbow), guard Patrick Mekari (knee), guard Wyatt Milum (knee), safety Eric Murray (neck), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder).
Travon Walker Update
“[DE Travon Walker] Saw a specialist on Monday, had a surgical procedure done, will be listed as day-to-day and we'll update you guys per the injury report, just like every other player at the end of the day," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.
“Yeah, he's got that kind of mindset and mentality, he does. So, he's [a] great dude. He's going to try to do everything in his power, he just cares so much. He was one of the first guys I saw before I got in the locker room on Sunday, just congratulating the team and us. So, it was pretty cool.”
OL Update
“Yeah, we'll see in terms of getting those guys back, we got to be smart with them this week in terms of practicing, getting them the mental reps, also looking at how many reps they can take. Just being smart about that. I think to be able to have guys like Chuma [OL Chuma Edoga] and Cole [OL Cole Van Lanen] to be able to step in and not hurt us and actually continue to level up the playing field," Coen said on Thursday.
"That experience from those guys I think is super valuable. Anton [OL Anton Harrison] has really continued to do this [upward motion], I think in a lot of ways. His pass pro, I think he's really pass pro’ing at a high level. It's great to be able to have the ability to mix and match if you need to, and we did so much of that from the spring through training camp. Which has now allowed it to be a little bit more seamless in season.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about this Week 5 injury report.
Please let us know your thoughts on this Week 5 injury report when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.