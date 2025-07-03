NFL Analyst Delivers Bold Take for Jaguars' Pash Rush Duo
Edge Rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen are possibly the two most impactful players on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and definitely are in the running for one of the best pass rush duos in the NFL.
Last season didn't go the Jaguars' way. Underwhelming performances from both sides of the ball, along with mediocre coaching led Jacksonville to finish the regular season with a 4-13 record. Still, Hines-Allen ranked 10th in quarterback pressures in 2024, while Walker was right behind him at 19th. If there's anything to look forward to, it's the continued progression of these two star defenders.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger recently joined Rick Ballou on "1010 XL/92.5 FM" to give his thoughts on the Jaguars and what he expects from the team in 2025.
When asked about the tremendous weight loss that both players have gone through this offseason, after the duo was encouraged by their former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to gain weight as part of a new defensive scheme, Baldinger gave nothing but high praise.
"Well, I mean, you're playing in extreme heat," said Baldinger. "I don't think it's going to hurt either one of those powers. Travon [Walker] is a very powerful player to begin with. I don't think it's going to affect his power. So, if it improves his overall conditioning and his movement and quickness yet doesn't take away from the power, that can't be a bad thing for any pass rusher."
Walker and Allen seem to be on the same page this offseason and their chemistry is stronger than ever. If the Jaguars want to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable, they won't be able to rely only on them.
"They feed each other," Baldinger continued. "They need a better inside, you know, push. They need Mason Smith to really step up this year, DaVon Hamilton, and some of the guys that are there. I think that's where they really need to improve. I think both Josh [Hines-Allen] and Travon have a chance to have double-digit sack seasons coming up this year."
It's a tall order, but it can very much be fulfilled. Walker has had 10+ sacks in two consecutive years, while Allen is confident that his weight loss will allow him to shake off his somewhat underwhelming 2024 season. If any duo has a chance to reach that milestone, it's them.
