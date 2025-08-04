Why Jaguars' James Gladstone Saw Value in Blockbuster Move
When Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone swung the trade for star rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, there were no shortage of reactions.
For many, the biggest blockbuster of the NFL offseason -- which sent the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns -- was a steep price. The kind of price that many thought made sense for a quarterback, but not for many others.
The issue is that most are not Travis Hunter. It is hard enough to put an exact value on any one player by themselves, but Hunter is a player who comes along once in a generation ... if even that often.
Hunter's unique value
Instead, Hunter offers a rare skill-set that is nearly impossible to place a value on. If things go well, there is a chance he could be an All-Pro talent at not just one key position on the field, but at two.
Those players change the entire complexion of a roster, of a game plan, and of a franchise. And that ultimately is why Gladstone and the Jaguars made the move.
"We were in a position to be close to somebody that we felt like changes the math," Gladstone told ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Like, quite literally changes the math. You now have an additional player on one side of the ball on game day that nobody else has the luxury of tapping into. It was like, 'Oh, wow, this could actually be an option, and we don't foresee it ever being an option again.' Unless this becomes more of a norm ... we're looking at an opportunity that will never really present itself again. So we might as well, if we want, try and swing it."
Swing for the fences the Jaguars did. The trade was one of the biggest in franchise history and one of the biggest in recent draft history that did not involve a quarterback.
But the Jaguars believe in Hunter, his skill-set and what he can do for the franchise on and off the field as they move into a new era.
You can try to place a value on that, but best of luck.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest stories on Gladstone and Hunter.
Please let us know your thoughts on Gladstone and Hunter when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.