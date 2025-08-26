What Cutting Chad Muma Means for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the process of making their final cuts to narrow their roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 pm Eastern deadline. Lives will be changed in the coming hours and days, for better or worse, as the Jaguars look to establish their roster heading into a critical first year under the regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
As cuts continue for the Jaguars, one player they have recently informed of his release is someone who was a key draft pick from the previous regime, indicating a new approach by the current group to change for the better.
Chad Muma's release signals a departure from Trent Baalke era players
The Jaguars made a move that surprised outsiders, but not so much others, waiving former 2022 third-round draft pick Chad Muma before the start of his contract year. The former Wyoming standout was competing for a spot on the 53-man roster after the team had drafted another linebacker, Notre Dame's Jack Kiser, in the fourth round this offseason.
Muma has played in every game since his rookie season, with seven career starts, showing off productivity when on the field. However, Muma was one of many players who struggled in last year's bottom-five defense that was prone to big plays, which Muma had a role in despite the flashes in previous seasons, and could've helped boost trade value.
It is yet another move by Gladstone to rectify the mistakes of his predecessor, Trent Baalke, who was notorious for making risky moves, signing massive contracts, and making other questionable decisions. The Baalke regime was a forgettable one, and in some instances, set the team back from consistency and success in quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first few years in the NFL.
Teams create depth using late-round draft picks, especially ones that can provide contributions early and often for a franchise. It was clear after last year, regardless of who is let go from the 2024 class, that Baalke's drafts had bigger misses than hits. Gladstone has put in the effort to bring in players that can provide value right away, a similar approach that has put the Los Angeles Rams back on the map.
Muma was never allowed to rebound from mistakes or maintain consistency, and the Jaguars want players who can play multiple roles when asked. The front office wants to build itself in the image that Gladstone and Coen envision for the roster, and Muma was not a part of those plans.
Muma was expected to be in the plans for the Jaguars' defense or at least develop into a sufficient starter. Now, he gets the opportunity to make a new name for himself elsewhere in a league where linebacker depth is greatly needed.
Keep it here for all of the latest news and information regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars roster cuts, and ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Let us know your thoughts on Muma's release on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.