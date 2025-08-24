3 Jaguars Who Make Sense as Trade Bait
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few days away from settling their 53-man roster, and there are a number of ways for the Jaguars to get to that number.
One way for the Jaguars to do could be by looking at their trade options, whether in a player-for-player trade like with the Luke Fortner/Khalen Saunders move or by trading a player for Day 3 picks.
So, which Jaguars make sense as potential trade bait? Here are three who could be worth putting out feelers for.
Tank Bigsby
With the way the Jaguars seem to be enamored with rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., it seems to make sense if the Jaguars were to look to deal one of Travis Etienne or Tank Bigsby. Both are very different style of players, but I am of the opinion that Bigsby would be the most likely option if this were to happen.
Bigsby is younger and cheaper than Etienne and is a better pure rusher, but his issues as a passing-down back limit the Jaguars' flexibility from a scheme perspective -- something the head coach himself noted earlier in training camp.
"We had a good conversation, about a week ago or so and just continuing to relay, man. You have a skill set that we really enjoy in terms of the way that you play the game, you play your tail off, you run hard as heck. I continue to believe that he'll be better in games even than practice where you don't get a full feel of if people can tackle him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Aug. 15.
"Needs to continue to take the right steps when it comes to his progression in blitz pup and understanding what those reads are and not getting out too quick, and having that protection mindset so that when he's in, there's no there's nothing we can't do. So that we don't come become, you know, predictable in some ways.”
Chad Muma
The preseason was not kind to Chad Muma; according to PFF, he had three missed tackles against the Dolphins alone. Venetrell Miller leapt him on the depth chart, and now it looks like Jack Kiser has too. He may not have more value than a late Day pick, but he is a former top-100 pick who has experience as a starter.
Antonio Johnson
The Jaguars have an incredibly crowded safety room that features players who offer both-way value in terms of defensive and special teams snaps. If the Jaguars want to keep rookie safety Rayuan Lane, then they likely have to part ways with one of them. Johnson is not as good on defense as Andrew Wingard and Darnell Savage and not as good on special teams as Daniel Thomas.
