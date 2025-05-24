Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Quarterbacks
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they conduct their offseason program.
First up, we take a look at the quarterback room, headlined by starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Quarterbacks (4): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens, John Wolford, Seth Henigan
The Jaguars' quarterback room looks a lot different this time around. This time last year, the Jaguars had C.J. Beathard and Mac Jones in the room behind Lawrence. Now, the Jaguars have two veterans who are familiar with the system in Mullens and Wolford, along with undrafted free agent quarterback Seth Henigan.
Lawrence has plenty of eyes on him entering his fifth season and coming off the worst year of his career. Lawrence only played in 10 games and didn't even crack 300 pass attempts last season after a string of injuries. Now healthy, Lawrence is equipped with the No. 2 pick at wide receiver in Travis Hunter, a more experienced Brian Thomas Jr., and an upgrade at No. 3 wide receiver in Dyami Brown
Mullins, 30, is the veteran of the group and knows plenty of aspects of the offense after spending time under Kevin O'Connell in the Minnesota Vikings' offense. It was there that he was also paired with new Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Mullens offers a true veteran backup to Lawrence who can actually make a tangible impact by helping him with the transition to Coen's scheme.
Wolford, 29, was a part of the roster last year due to their numbers issue at quarterback. He coincidentally also played for the Los Angeles Rams while Coen was an assistant, including making three starts in 2022 when Coen was the team's offensive coordinator. He is another veteran with starting experience who knows the scheme right off the bat.
Finally, Hennigan is the rookie of the group after signing as an undrafted rookie from Memphis. He was immensely productive in college and seems to have a lot of the traits the Jaguars are looking for in a developmental quarterback, though he might be destined for the practice squad.
