Evaluating Trevor Lawrence's Standing Amongst QBs During Bye Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need Trevor Lawrence to turn things up in the second-half of the season.
This is hardly a secret considering the ups and downs of the passing game during the team's 4-3 start. But recent quarterback rankings from CBS Sports show how far Lawrence has to improve over the next 10 games under head coach Liam Coen.
Lawrence comes in ranked at No. 18, making him the third-ranked quarterback in the AFC South behind Daniel Jones (No. 13) and Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (No. 17). Lawrence dropped two spots after the Jaguars' 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles.
"The Jaguars started 4-2 under new coach Liam Coen, before falling again in Week 7. But most of their success has come on the defensive side. Lawrence is still a gifted, albeit mercurial, thrower, but his biggest issue is a lack of trusty blocking," CBS Sports said in their ranking of Lawrence through the first seven games.
Lawrence is clearly a talented passer who has flashed brilliance at times, both as a play-maker and when asked to play the game-manager role. He has pulled off each at times for the Jaguars this season, but the NFL is a what have you done for me lately type of league. And lately, Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing game has struggled as the Jaguars have scored just 19 points over the last two weeks.
There have been some positives -- such as Lawrence greatly decreasing his turnovers over the last four weeks -- but the negatives will remain until the Jaguars and their passing attack meets the potential and expectations that were placed on them this offseason.
“Yeah, I think you looked at the last—really even going back to Kansas City, the one interception was as we know, a tough call there, but he's taking care of the football. We have thrown for—now I don't want to throw the ball as many times as we've thrown it. Not because of him, just because of staying balanced, but we were able to create some explosives in the pass this past week, obviously it became one of those kind of games," Coen said earlier this week about Lawrence.
"We've got to start faster. We have got to start faster as an offense, at the quarterback position, not take a little bit of time to get into the flow. That's on us to also help. Alright, ‘Hey, these are exactly what we're thinking early on. Hey, these are the calls, these are the thoughts. This is the exact looks we're thinking about getting’, how do we prepare better and continue to take advantage of our operation, trying to be an edge. I mean, we were better in and out of the huddle last week. We're better from that standpoint, but we've got to make the easy ones easy. And we've also—I mean, I thought he stood in there, took some shots too. We’ve also got to—we can't take so many sacks either, from all 11 though. Sacks are all 11. It's the route, it's the quarterback, it's the running back, it's the OL. Those are things that we can control.”
