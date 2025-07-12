Which Opposing Secondaries Should Jaguars Feast Against?
Thriving in any aspect of the National Football League is a weighty responsibility. The best of the best rise at every position; that's why there's no higher league. As the first overall pick in 2021, Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence has only shown glimpses of what is to be his true calling as an All-Pro Quarterback in the National Football League.
Presumably Healthy and back from injury, Trevor is going to have every opportunity to do so; he just has to be able to manipulate and prey on the secondaries of the league. According to a compiled list by PFF of the 2025 NFL secondary rankings, the Jaguars are facing seven of the top 12 best this season. Conversely, the Jags are scheduled against 50% of the units ranked in the bottom 12.
There are certain teams that the Jaguars have to beat if they are to have any chance at moving the needle to and past respectability. Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown and, Travis Hunter can pitch in and exploit the weakness of those basement-dwelling units.
The first notable unit is the 32nd-ranked Raiders, the Week 9 Opponents in Vegas. Talented, but with major free agent losses, the 4-13 Silver and Black offer a major opportunity for Jacksonville.
"Despite several offseason additions aimed at improving the secondary, this unit looks troublesome on paper. Safety Jeremy Chinn is the most seasoned veteran, and 2024 was his best in three years, a reflection of recent struggles. The team drafted a cornerback Darien Porter in the third round, and he could provide a spark, but the unit is expected to start multiple players who graded low in coverage."
In Week 1, No. 30 comes calling to Duval. The 5-12 Panthers have valid cogs of talent, but need to put it all together.
"The Panthers have a few strong pieces in the secondary but lack depth behind top cornerback Jaycee Horn. Mike Jackson is an underrated corner, and safety Tre’Von Moehrig brings experience from his time in Las Vegas. However, the team is relying on several players with limited playing time to step into major roles. "
Phoenix, Arizona, will be the scene of the Jaguars' competition against the No. 26 Cardinals, with a mix of veterans and young potential. This battle between one of the youngest and oldest franchises in the league takes place in Week 2.
The Cardinals’ secondary is led by cornerback Garrett Williams, who posted a strong 2024 season in both overall and advanced coverage grades. The safety duo of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson provides a solid foundation, though the group has been prone to occasional mistakes. Arizona also drafted Will Johnson in the second round to bolster the unit."
The other bottom 12 teams in the rankings that the Jags' Offense will try to burn will be No. 21 Tennessee, twice in Weeks 13 and 18. No. 23 San Francisco in California during Week 4, and at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for a date with the No. 25 Bengals' suspect secondary in Week 2.
If Trevor Lawrence can control the controllable and beat the teams with weaker units patrolling the outfield of the gridiron, then the weighty responsibility will be a much slimmer one that doesn't have to pay for two seats on an airline.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE