If Jaguars Improve, So Will Trevor Lawrence's Standing Amongst QBs
When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, plenty of people are still waiting.
That isn't a hot take or an unfair summary of Lawrence's first four seasons by any means. With two winning records under his belt and just one playoff appearance, it isn't inaccurate to say more team success was expected out of the Jaguars during the start of Lawrence's career.
But what is unfair is to put that all on Lawrence. The Jaguars struggling to get over the hump and become a winning franchise during the early years of Lawrence's career are far from one person's fault. They are even further from being Lawrence's fault specifically.
Simply put, Lawrence's reputation in the NFL and in the eyes of national media and casual fans who do not watch each and every Jaguars snap week in and week out is the result of the collective failure that has been the Jaguars' organization during his career.
From the Urban Meyer debacle to the 2023 collapse to the 2024 nightmare season, these have all become ammo for people to use against Lawrence's standing amongst the NFL's top quarterbacks.
There is a reason the consensus top quarterbacks -- Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson -- are seen as football's immortal class. There is a reason a quarterback like Brock Purdy, who is nowhere near Lawrence's talent level, receives more positive buzz today than Lawrence does.
The simple truth is that Lawrence's perception -- just like any other quarterback's -- is tied to the success of his team. Even if the team has failed to surround said quarterback with the proper coaching staff, front office, or supporting cast for the vast majority of their careers, that hardly matters when it comes to the court of public opinion.
The reason so many have CJ Stroud over Lawrence in quarterback rankings despite seemingly equal skill sets? Because the Texans have won more games in the recent memorty of fans and analysts.
Once the Jaguars start winning on the field at a consistent clip, then Lawrence will start to get the respect his play deserves. But until then, do not be surprised to continue to see him as one of the league's most underrated quarterbacks.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Trevor Lawrence @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Trevor Lawrence by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE