The One Looming Mystery Facing the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have asked for a much better start in 2025. In the first month of the Liam Coen, the Jaguars are 3-1 and a few self-inflicted mistakes and a questionable flag from being 4-0.
With that said, the Jaguars' hot start also begs several questions. The simplest one, of course, is whether they can keep it up? The Jaguars currently lead the NFL in turnovers, creating a staggering 13 takeaways through the first four games after generating just eight on defense in 17 games last season.
That brings us to the biggest mystery currently facing the Jaguars: what will things look like when the turnovers stop happening at such an intense pace? Nobody can predict the answer, of course, because turnovers have been such a key part of who the Jaguars have been to this point.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen himself discussed this very question this week. As he noted, this is something the Jaguars' staff and roster is already preparing for.
“Yeah, I mean, look, we've talked about at what point are these going to not maybe come in bunches like this, and so defensively, although there's so many good things going on, there's still a lot of things to clean up that, okay, you don't get those turnovers. Well, what is the execution and the situational football and all that stuff looking like, and then offensively, well, we're not getting all these, we may not get all these different ops and field position," Coen said.
"That is truly the process over results and the process that drives results. But it is what it is right now, we've got to continue to… The good thing is, guys, the players know, I mean, being on the plane with these guys for five hours, they know this. They understand that this is unique in what's happening right now from a turnover situation, and we have got to execute much better in order for us to go play a game that maybe these turnovers don't exactly happen.”
