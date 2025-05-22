Why Trevor Lawrence Likes Jaguars' New Offense
For the third time in his career, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is learning a new offense.
In his first year, he had Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator. Then for the last three years, Doug Pederson and Press Taylor oversaw the offense.
Now, Lawrence is taking to mastering the offense of new head coach Liam Coen. And so far, the Jaguars' franchise quarterback likes what he sees.
“I really like it. It has a lot of answers. It’s great. It puts a lot on the players. You have to know your stuff, but it gives you all the answers," Lawrence said after the first day of OTAs.
Coen's scheme is certainly one that appears to be built much differently than the last scheme Lawrence learned and played in. Motion and a wide variety of alignments seem imperative in Coen's scheme, and the Jaguars are still in the early stages of installing and learning the new offense.
"You don’t feel like you are stuck in a play that’s not set up for success. It gives us a lot of answers. We changed the presentation a lot. A lot of things look the same," Lawrence said. "Without going into too much detail, there are a lot of things I like about it. It is definitely unlike any system that I have learned before, so it has been cool to learn, pick the coaches’ brains and try to get it down as fast as possible.”
That isn't to say the Jaguars and Lawrence already have their new offense down to a tee. But they are starting to see the principles and building blocks of the offense of one of the best play-callers in the entire NFL in Coen.
“We don’t have everything in yet. We build up to that, but from what we have in so far, yeah, I would hope so. I’ve been working to get it all down. I feel good about it," Lawrence said.
"I now just have to go from knowing it to second nature. You don’t think about it. You hear the play call, you spit it out, you go play. You play fast and you’re not thinking about it. That’s always kind of the transition when you learn a new system. You have to get it down to where you can just react.”
