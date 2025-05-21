Jaguars Provide Crucial Vote on Tush Push
Will Liam Coen run the highly controversial tush push play in 2025 with Trevor Lawrence?
Only time will tell, but one thing is guaranteed, Coen will have the privilege to call the play as the Green Bay Packers' proposal to change language in the rule book that essentially would have banned the tush push failed despite early reports that the proposal was as good as guaranteed to pass.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of ten teams to vote against the proposal, as the motion failed to pass by two votes.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic went public with reports on Wednesday morning that there were enough votes in place before the topic was to be addressed to ban the tush push.
"Hours away from the owners’ vote surrounding the future of the tush push, I’m told both the league’s competition and players’ health and safety committees have voted to ban the play," wrote Russini."Despite the Eagles’ best efforts, the tush push is likely on its way out, sources say."
Then Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stated that the league and it's owners needed to clean up the process, not ban the play, a play he once called "the safest play in the history of the game."
Lurie added more comments on Wednesday morning.
“Whoever votes to ban this play is taking liability for putting risk on our quarterbacks.”
Lurie then brought in former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, one of the cornerstones of the play's creation and success back in 2022, to speak in support of the tush push. Instead of voting right then and there after Kelce finished, the owners then went into a privileged session to continue discussions on the issue.
Then in a shocking turn of events, Russini's initial report that there were the 24 votes needed to ban the tush push ended up not coming true as the resolution failed by a vote of 22-10, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter as mentioned earlier.
Russini's initial report was likely right, or the Packers would have withdrawn their proposal if they knew they didn't have enough votes. Something happened between Lurie and Kelce speaking to swing the vote so for the 2025 NFL season, the Jaguars are allowed to use the play if they wish.
It's unknown at this time whether Jacksonville was always going to vote no or if they changed their mind, but the decision is final.
It's also unknown if this played a factor, but Liam Coen's former boss Sean McVay and fellow assistant with the Rams Raheem Morris both vocally expressed their disapproval with the legality of the play. Just a little side note.
A shocking turn of events to say the least.
